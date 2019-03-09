|
HAUSMAN DAVID
On Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Devoted husband of Jennie Titlebaum Hausman; beloved father of Alan W. (Stacey) Hausman, Linda Hausman and Stuart (Jennifer) Hausman; brother of the late Ruth Altshuler; grandfather of Duncan Hausman, Will (Brittany) Okoniewski and Erin Okoniewski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside, on Sunday at 1 p.m. Visitation one and one half hour prior to services from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment Private. Contributions may be made to , 444 Liberty Avenue, #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019