GEISINGER DAVID HENRY

Age 68, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019. Born on April 14, 1951, he was the son of the late Jane and Henry Geisinger. Beloved husband of Joanne "Joey" Geisinger for 45 years; loving father of Jessica (Sean) Meehan and Justin (Jasmine) Geisinger; cherished grandfather of Gray and Cole Geisinger; dear brother of Ann (Stan) Boyer and Paul (Gretta) Geisinger; also survived by several nieces and nephews; and his four legged buddy, "Sam." Dave attended Valley Forge Military Academy. He was a graduate of Penn State University where he was a member of the swim team and SAE Fraternity and where he met his better half, Joey. Upon completion of his undergrad and marriage to Joey at the Eisenhower Chapel on the Penn State campus, Dave and Joey moved to Philadelphia, New Orleans, Bay City and finally Pittsburgh, where they settled with their family. He was a devoted season ticket holder of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Pittsburgh Penguins, and his favorite, the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dave enjoyed spending many vacations and weekends with family and friends at their Deep Creek Lake home while boating and reading peacefully on the dock. A memorial service will be held privately prior to a celebration of life on July 2, 2019. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at PittsburghCreamation.com