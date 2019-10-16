|
HOZA DAVID
Of Munhall, on October 13, 2019, age 66. Devoted son of the late Jack and Anne (Meleshenko) Hoza; beloved brother of Roy (Debora Wright) Hoza; uncle of Jennifer Hoza; also survived by several cousins. A graveside service will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at Jefferson Memorial Park with Fr. Nick Mastrangelo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Funeral arrangements are entrusted to SAVOLSKIS - WASIK - GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019