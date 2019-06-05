Home

Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
DAVID SCOTT
DAVID HUBERT SCOTT Obituary
SCOTT DAVID HUBERT

Age 67, of North Versailles, died Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born in McKeesport on July 8, 1951, and is the son of the late Hubert W. and Dorothy Emma Prezel Scott. He served in the Marines during the Vietnam war. He was a chef at Robert Morris University and at Parkhurst Dining in Pittsburgh. He is survived by his wife, Holly McFarland Scott, of McKeesport; sisters, Dorothy "Dolly" (Rich) Loughner, of Greensburg, Pat (Bill) Rugh, of N. Versailles, Evelyn (George) Velardo, of N. Versailles, and Janet Kostic, of Madison; also beloved nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTURARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, (412-678-6177), on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Noon in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Kirk Albrecht officiating. Burial will follow. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019
