CARDILLO DAVID I.

Age 86, of McDonald died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in the Bridgeville Rehabilitation Center. He was born August 21, 1932, in Oakdale, PA, a son of Frances Brisini Cardillo of Oakdale and the late Ignatius Cardillo. Mr. Cardillo was a member of St. Alphonsus R. C. Church and was a mechanic with TWA Air Lines for 39 years and was a US Army veteran. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and antique autos. He was especially known for his '48 Chevy that he often drove in the local parades. In addition to his mother, he survived by his wife of 63 years, Dolores Templeton Cardillo; children, Amy (Tom) Brannan of McDonald, Diane (Todd) Brannan of Bridgeville; grandchildren, Kari and Patrick Brannan; brother, Conrad (Charlotte) Cardillo of Landsdale, PA and Rita (Late Wayne) Carty of MD. Friends will be received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-926-2800). A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus R. C. Church, 217 W. Lincoln Ave. McDonald. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center for Cancer Research. Please sign the guestbook at thonas-littlefuneralservice.com