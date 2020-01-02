Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
(412) 466-3300
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Duquesne, PA
DAVID J. BEDONT


1950 - 2019
DAVID J. BEDONT Obituary
BEDONT DAVID J.

Age 69, of West Mifflin, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in UPMC McKeesport. Born January 29, 1950 to the late Mark, Sr. and Beatrice (Ardiana) Bedont, he was a roll turner at the former Mesta Machine Co. and a pharmacy tech at the V.A. Hospital in Oakland. He is survived by brothers, Mark, Jr. (Sally) of Williamsburg, VA, Gary of West Mifflin and Jeff (Mary) of West Mifflin; loving uncle of Melanie (Rob) Vitous, Eric (Lauren) Bedont, Alex Bedont, Tracey Lape (Mike Warywoda) and Tyler Douglass; great uncle to Dylan and Trevor Bedont, Mark and Melody Bedont, Kacen Lape and Teagan Warywoda. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300 where a blessing service will be held on Monday, January 6 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, Duquesne at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Conway officiating.  Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
