BEDONT DAVID J.
Age 69, of West Mifflin, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in UPMC McKeesport. Born January 29, 1950 to the late Mark, Sr. and Beatrice (Ardiana) Bedont, he was a roll turner at the former Mesta Machine Co. and a pharmacy tech at the V.A. Hospital in Oakland. He is survived by brothers, Mark, Jr. (Sally) of Williamsburg, VA, Gary of West Mifflin and Jeff (Mary) of West Mifflin; loving uncle of Melanie (Rob) Vitous, Eric (Lauren) Bedont, Alex Bedont, Tracey Lape (Mike Warywoda) and Tyler Douglass; great uncle to Dylan and Trevor Bedont, Mark and Melody Bedont, Kacen Lape and Teagan Warywoda. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300 where a blessing service will be held on Monday, January 6 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, Duquesne at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Conway officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020