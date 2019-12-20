|
CAHILL, JR. DAVID J.
On Wednesday, December 18, 2019, David J. Cahill, Jr., age 96, a lifelong resident of Avalon. Husband of the late Ann (Gelches) Cahill; father of David T. (Joyce) Cahill, Donald P. (Alice) Cahill and Maureen (late Richard) Houy; grandfather of Kevin (Kyra), Caitlin (Mackenzie), Tyler (Emily), Sheri, Callie and Jeffrey; great-grandfather of Jackson; brother of the late Dolores Cahill and Anna Mae Chulko. David was retired from HJ Heinz; he had a passion for trains, was an avid collector and member of National Railway Historical Society. There will be no visitation. Family and friends invited to Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Church of the Assumption, 45 N. Sprague Avenue, Bellevue. Memorials suggested to the (). Arrangements by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Bellevue
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019