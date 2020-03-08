Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID J. CUSICK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CUSICK DAVID J.

CUSICK DAVID J. Age 75, of Findlay, passed away at 5:38 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his residence. He was born on January 25, 1945, in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Arthur C. and Kathryn (Doyle) Cusick. He married Linda Black on November 27, 1969, and she survives. David is also survived by his son, Matthew D. (Carrie) Cusick of Troy, OH; grandchildren: Caitlyn, Lillian, Gabriel, and Joseph; brother, Thomas L. (Rachelle) Cusick of Jacksonville, FL; sisters-in-law: Janet Cusick of Valparaiso, IN, and Barbara Cusick of Pittsburgh, PA; nieces and nephews: Michael, Patrick, Danny, Karen, Richard, Brian, and Claire Cusick, and Kathryn Duggan, Mark Cusick, and Christine Desanti. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Arthur, Robert, and Paul Cusick; sister-in-law, Joan Cusick; and nephews: Scott Cusick and Patrick "P.J." Malone. David retired from Cusick & Associates, where they specialized in selling sporting goods, snow skies, cross country skies, running apparel, and all soccer equipment. He was a 1963 graduate of South Hills Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, PA and then John Carroll University with a B.S. Degree in 1968. Upon graduation, he was a teacher and football coach for St. Bernard School in Pittsburgh, PA for 5 years. He then took a job in 1973, as an on the road salesman for Dover Ski Binding. Upon his retirement, David worked as a school bus driver for Findlay City Schools as well as a lunch monitor at Glenwood Middle School. He was also the former President of F.A.H.A., and a member of Moose Lodge #698 and Amvets Post 21. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, where visitation will be held for 2 hours (1:00-3:00 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sons of Amvets Scholarship Fund, 423 W. Trenton Avenue, Findlay, OH 45840. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.



Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Classified Obituaries for Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close