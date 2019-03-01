|
|
MATERA DAVID J.
Of West Deer Twp., on February 28, 2019, Mr. Matera was the beloved husband of Laurie Matera; son of the late Joseph and Sondra Matera; brother of Daniel Matera. Celebrate Mr. Matera's life with his family on Saturday from 8-9 a.m., at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Leave condolences at:
permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019