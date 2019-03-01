Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Glenshaw, PA
DAVID J. MATERA

MATERA DAVID J.

Of West Deer Twp., on February 28, 2019, Mr. Matera was the beloved husband of Laurie Matera; son of the late Joseph and Sondra Matera; brother of Daniel Matera. Celebrate Mr. Matera's life with his family on Saturday from 8-9 a.m., at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Leave condolences at:


permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
