O'KEEFE DAVID J.
age 85, of Avalon formerly of West View, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Beloved husband for 62 years of Lois J. (Mitchell) O'Keefe; father of Daniel J. O'Keefe (Theresa) and Tracey L. Loesch (Michael); cherished grandfather of Rebecca, Samantha, and Jacob; brother of the late Charles O'Keefe and Betty Wallace. Family will welcome friends on Wednesday from 12-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View) 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. David was a life member for the West View Fire Department #3 and was a softball umpire for 38-years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lupus Foundation of America, https://www.lupus.org/give/ways-to-give or to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, https://www.pancan.org/ways-to-give/ ; Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020