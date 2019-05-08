|
|
PUCIATA DAVID J.
On Thursday, May 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean (Bradley) Puciata; loving father of Michelle Filsinger, Sherry L. Floyd, Jessica J. Farmer, Joshua Farmer, and Jeanine M. Puciata; brother of Charles "Chuck" Puciata and the late Thomas Puciata; nephew of Christine Golden; survived also by eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. David was a Vietnam Veteran and a City of Pittsburgh Firefighter for 27 years.The family will receive visitors 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 9th at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. There will be a blessing service at the funeral home on Friday, May 10th at 10 a.m. www.obriensfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 8, 2019