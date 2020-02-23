Home

DAVID J. STOFAN

Age 60, unexpectedly in his Green Tree home, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Son of the late John and Elizabeth (Hill) Stofan; beloved brother of Patricia (Thomas) Lewis and Monica (Michael) Hoy; also survived by nieces and nephews; special uncle of Lisa, Amber, Alyssa, and Alexis. He was proudly cared for by his cousin, Gary Stofan. David was an avid car enthusiast, he will be missed by all who knew him. As per David's wishes, there will be no viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Margaret of Scotland Church 10:00 a.m. Thursday. Arrangements by SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, Crafton.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
