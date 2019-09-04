Home

James F. Kutch Funeral Home
107 4th Ave
Rankin, PA 15104-1120
(412) 271-6322
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James F. Kutch Funeral Home
107 4th Ave
Rankin, PA 15104-1120
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James F. Kutch Funeral Home
107 4th Ave
Rankin, PA 15104-1120
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church
Plum, PA
More Obituaries for DAVID CUSHION
DAVID JAMES "JIMBO" CUSHION

DAVID JAMES "JIMBO" CUSHION Obituary
CUSHION DAVID JAMES "JIMBO"

Of Rankin, Swissvale, and Murrysville. Age 83, on Monday, September 2, 2019, David James "Jimbo" Cushion, beloved husband of 59 years of Norina (Melocchi) Cushion. Son of the late Frances (Bouma) Cushion and George Cushion. Loving father of Carol Galecki (Mark), Cindy Eiseman (Doug), Nancy Incorvati (Bob) and the late Debbie. Beloved Pap of Lisa Hall (Tyler), Steven Artuhevich (Jess), Dustin Eiseman (Rebecca Giancola) and Tony Incorvati. Doting great-grandfather of Alison Grace Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Michael and Francis. He is also survived by his sister, Evelyn Minkel; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was a US Navy Veteran having served on the USS John R. Pierce and was active in their alumni group. He was an employee of US Steel Computer Works for 40 years, an interest in computers that followed into his retirement. Jim was a longtime active member of the PIAA Officials, Penn Hills Softball Umpires and East Suburban Softball and Basketball Umpires and a lifelong member of the Rankin Croatian Club. He enjoyed watching all sports, especially Pittsburgh teams, golfing, doing jigsaw puzzles and actively participating in his children's and grandchildren's lives. Friends received Thursday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 107 4th Ave., Rankin, PA 15104, (412) 271-6322. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:30 a.m. Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church, Plum, PA. Interment will follow with full military honors at All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf where he frequently officiated basketball games.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
