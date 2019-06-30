HUMPHREYS DAVID JOHN

Age 82, of Stow, NY and formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at his home in Stow, NY. He was born May 21, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of the late Harry W. and Helen Davidson Humphreys. He retired to his Chautauqua Lake home in 2011. He was a graduate of Yale University and Dickinson Law School and practiced law in Pittsburgh from 1963 until 2011. Additionally, he was President of Sports Management and Marketing, representing track and field athletes, including Olympic Medalist Roger Kingdom. He served as Treasurer for the Community Music Project, Jamestown Concert Association Board member, Pittsburgh Marathon Board member, Pittsburgh Road Runners member, Republican State Committee member, Mt. Lebanon PA Commissioner from 2001-2009, and North Harmony Zoning Board member. Music, gardening and family were his life-long passions. He ran the Boston Marathon and many triathlons. An insatiable curiosity found him an avid reader. Beekeeping, sailing the lake and painting were some of his many hobbies; his latest was playing and studying the game GO with people across the world. He is survived by his wife, Lori Nagle Humphreys, whom he married June 16, 1962 in New Haven, CT; three daughters, Helen V. Humphreys, of VA, Stephanie (Kevin Lucas) Humphreys, of Austin, TX, and Evelyn (John) O'Keeffe, of St. Paul, MN; one son, David John Humphreys, Jr., of Los Angeles, CA; and nine grandchildren. Dave was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Anne Humphreys; and four siblings. A memorial service will be held, at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the FREAY FUNERAL HOME in Mayville, 139 S. Erie St. The Reverend Mary Lee Talbot will officiate. Friends are welcome to be received at 1:00 p.m., the hour prior to the service. Memorials can be made to the Community Music Project, 715 Falconer St., Jamestown, NY 14701, or to the Anne Humphreys Award, Carnegie Mellon University, PO Box 371525, Pittsburgh, PA 15251. To leave a remembrance or to post condolences to the family, please visit freayfuneralhome.com.