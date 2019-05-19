Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
Age 64, suddenly on May 15, 2019. Beloved son of James and Jean Manogue; father to Meghan, Meredith and Chris; gramps to Porter; husband to Linda (Albani); and brother to Jerry and Patrick; he also leaves behind nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father. Dave, an accomplished attorney in Pittsburgh, was a proud graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Madison and an avid follower of all Badger sports. He loved discussing sports, politics and recipes with family and friends, but most of all he treasured his time with his children and grandson. Services will be held privately at a later date. Professional arrangements entrusted to DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics International or Catholic Charities, Diocese of Paterson, two organizations close to Dave's heart.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
