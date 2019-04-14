|
|
COLLIGAN DAVID JOHN MICHAEL
Of Greensburg, formerly of West Mifflin, on April 11, 2019, age 63. Beloved husband of Mindy (Bickerstaff) Colligan; father of Johnathan, Shannon and the late Shane Michael; son of the late Walter "Wimp" and Rosemary (Dell) Colligan; brother of Sherry (Gary) Lachappell, Cindy (George) Stallard and the late Gary (wife, Sandy survives) Colligan; son-in-law of Donna and the late Ronald Bickerstaff; uncle of Craig and Mark Lachappell, Mike and Patrick Colligan, Jaclyn Stallard-Bergin and the late Ryan Stallard. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK- GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held Monday at 3 p.m. in the Funeral Home with Pastor Roy Dail officiating. David was a retired maintenance manager from McDonald's restaurant in Monroeville and avid Pgh. Penguins and NASCAR fan.
www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019