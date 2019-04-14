Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
DAVID JOHN MICHAEL COLLIGAN

DAVID JOHN MICHAEL COLLIGAN Obituary
COLLIGAN DAVID JOHN MICHAEL

Of Greensburg, formerly of West Mifflin, on April 11, 2019, age 63. Beloved husband of Mindy (Bickerstaff) Colligan; father of Johnathan, Shannon and the late Shane Michael; son of the late Walter "Wimp" and Rosemary (Dell) Colligan; brother of Sherry (Gary) Lachappell, Cindy (George) Stallard and the late Gary (wife, Sandy survives) Colligan; son-in-law of Donna and the late Ronald Bickerstaff; uncle of Craig and Mark Lachappell, Mike and Patrick Colligan, Jaclyn Stallard-Bergin and the late Ryan Stallard. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK- GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held Monday at 3 p.m. in the Funeral Home with Pastor Roy Dail officiating. David was a retired maintenance manager from McDonald's restaurant in Monroeville and avid Pgh. Penguins and NASCAR fan.


www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
