Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID STANKOVIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID JOSEPH STANKOVIC

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DAVID JOSEPH STANKOVIC Obituary
STANKOVIC DAVID JOSEPH

Age 72, of Hampton Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019; beloved husband of Paula (Ulerich) Stankovic; loving father of Alexandra "Sasha" Stankovic and India Stankovic; dear brother of Rose Marie (the late Joseph) Profozich, Edward (the late Mary Jane) Stankovic, Jean (Robert) Ehrman, and the late Charles Stankovic. David was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Church in Millvale and was a graduate of North Catholic High School. He also is a retired employee of Allegheny County. He enjoyed spending time at his cottage fishing, but above all, he loved spending time with his friends and family. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 P.M. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Nicholas Church, Millvale, on Friday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Nicholas Church Generations Fund.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now