STANKOVIC DAVID JOSEPH

Age 72, of Hampton Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019; beloved husband of Paula (Ulerich) Stankovic; loving father of Alexandra "Sasha" Stankovic and India Stankovic; dear brother of Rose Marie (the late Joseph) Profozich, Edward (the late Mary Jane) Stankovic, Jean (Robert) Ehrman, and the late Charles Stankovic. David was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Church in Millvale and was a graduate of North Catholic High School. He also is a retired employee of Allegheny County. He enjoyed spending time at his cottage fishing, but above all, he loved spending time with his friends and family. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 P.M. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Nicholas Church, Millvale, on Friday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Nicholas Church Generations Fund.