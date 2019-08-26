|
COLLINS DAVID K.
David Keith Collins, 67, passed away on Aug. 13, 2019 at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, after a short illness. David was the beloved husband of Dr. Diane M. Collins of League City, TX, and filled his 67 years with adventure, service to others, and compassion to all. David served on the Detroit Police Department, where he worked as a beat cop, and on the Tactical Services team. Later, David graduated from Pittsburgh Technical Institute. He worked as a Microsoft systems engineer and consultant, and pursued his passion for marine biology, boating and fishing. David loved dogs and the stars and stripes, and wore red, white and blue daily. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, and survived by Dr. Collins and her family, and Kevin Collins, his nephew. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to David's memorial fund at (https://tinyurl.com/davidfundstjude), or your favorite animal charity.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019