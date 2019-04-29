Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
412-781-1897
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID ARTMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID L. ARTMAN

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

DAVID L. ARTMAN Obituary
ARTMAN DAVID L.

Age 78, of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Genevieve "Jenny" (Vucinich) Artman; stepfather of Scott McLaughlin, Dixie Worbey (Alan) and Bethann Meyers (Tim); brother of the late Paul Artman; also survived by six grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. David was a proud veteran and served with the Army. He retired after 33 years as a lineman with Duquesne Light Co. Family and friends will be received Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4 p.m. until the service at 6 p.m. at WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall. Interment private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now