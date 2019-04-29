|
ARTMAN DAVID L.
Age 78, of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Genevieve "Jenny" (Vucinich) Artman; stepfather of Scott McLaughlin, Dixie Worbey (Alan) and Bethann Meyers (Tim); brother of the late Paul Artman; also survived by six grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. David was a proud veteran and served with the Army. He retired after 33 years as a lineman with Duquesne Light Co. Family and friends will be received Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4 p.m. until the service at 6 p.m. at WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall. Interment private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019