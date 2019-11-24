|
|
BREM DAVID L.
Age 88, of Peter's Township, peacefully passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, with his daughter by his side. Beloved husband of Kay F. Brem; loving father of Kay Lynn Brem and Laura VanVoorhis Brem; caring brother of Ralph Brem, the late Genevieve Sundo and Richard Brem; treasured son of the late Francis Brem and Kathryn Joyce. David was a graduate of Langley High School and received his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. David served in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Greenland during the Korean War. David was a Mechanical engineer and retired from Westinghouse after many years. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Tuesday, 10-12 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 12 p.m. Interment to follow in Chartiers Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 575 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019