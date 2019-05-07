GOODNIGHT DAVID L.

Formerly of Moon Township, passed away at his home in Silver Springs, Maryland with family and a friend. He was the second of six children who grew up in the Coraopolis Church of God in Christ. A 1958 graduate of Moon High School where he played basketball, ran hurdles on the track team, and co-edited their senior yearbook. David received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Penn State in 1962. He enjoyed college life at Penn State and was treasurer of Omega Psi Phi, Nu chapter, a member of the jazz club, and met his wife, Patricia Alexander. After graduation, he moved to Washington, D.C. where he began his career journey with the federal government working for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission as a computer specialist, and later as analyst with the Internal Revenue Service. He was active in both AIM (Association for the Improvement of Minorities) IRS and Toastmasters. David and Patricia were always cheering on the Nittany Lions or the Maryland Terps since their daughter Lisa was a University of Maryland graduate. David's parents Willard Sr. and Eva Goodnight, and younger brother Kenneth preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Lisa; son-in-law, Willard Alexander Sturdivant, III; grandsons, Willard Alexander Sturdivant IV and Tyler Junot Sturdivant; mother-in-law, Alice Alexander; brother, Willard, Jr. (Jacquelyn); sisters, Evyonne Martin (David), Ercell Martin (the late Douglas Martin), and Beverly Goodnight; two nieces, Deborah Martin and Michelle Christian (Bryant); two nephews, Mark Goodnight and Rev. Marlon Martin (Ellise); and a host of dear family members and friends.