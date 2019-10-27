|
MAXWELL DAVID L.
Age 81, passed away in Khon Kaen, Thailand, on August 6, 2019, surrounded by his wife and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Katherine Maxwell; and is survived by his wife, K. Daeng Maxwell; siblings, William Maxwell, Richard Maxwell, Laura Shultz and Barbara McGettigan. He enjoyed his multiple nephews, nieces and grandnephews and nieces on both sides of the world. Dave traveled the world while working for the State Department, and following retirement, settled back in Thailand with his wife and her family. After a formal burial in Thailand, his body will be laid to rest here in Pittsburgh with his grandfather, Wheeler B. Horner in Homestead Cemetery as requested.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019