NATH DAVID L.

Age 74, of South Park, peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born in 1944, Dave was a retired wireman electrician at US Steel Irvin Works Plant, former fireman with the Library Volunteer Fire Company, and a member of the Library VFW Post 6664, having served in the Navy as a petty officer and electronics technician aboard the USS Annapolis during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois (Chesmer) Nath; and his parents, Francis "Dusty" Nath and Anne (Drechsler) Nath. Dave is survived by his daughter, Caroline Vodzak; and his grandchildren, Kristina Vodzak, Karolina Vodzak, and Keith Vodzak, all of South Park. He is also survived by his seven younger siblings, Frank (Mary) Nath of Tampa, FL, Pat (Bill) Bennett of Bethel Park, Leon (Terri) Nath of New Eagle, Bill (Joanie) Nath of Bridgeville, Kathy Nath of Elizabeth, Mary Jo Nath of Bordentown, NJ, and Rob (Noreen) Nath of North Versailles, and other family and friends. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, March 4, 2019, at 12 noon, in the chapel of the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.