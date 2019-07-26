Home

Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
DAVID L. WYKOFF Obituary
WYKOFF DAVID L.

Of Monroeville, age 73, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (Donohue) Wykoff for 33 years; loving father of Caitlin (Daniel) Stritmatter of Trafford; brother of Daniel (Linda) Wykoff and the late Sandra Wykoff; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Dave served in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of Wilkinsburg High School and went on to receive a Bachelors Degree in Industrial Engineering from of the University of Pittsburgh. He built a notable career as a Mortgage Banker for Patriot Lending. As a longtime member of Edgewood Country Club, he was an avid golfer and gin rummy player. Dave was a member of the Churchill-Wilkins Rotary Club and was a die hard fan of University of Pittsburgh sports. Most of all, Dave loved spending time with his family and friends. Friends welcome Monday from 3-7 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service and a presentation of Military Honors will be held at 7 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to a in Dave's name.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019
