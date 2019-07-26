|
|
WYKOFF DAVID L.
Of Monroeville, age 73, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (Donohue) Wykoff for 33 years; loving father of Caitlin (Daniel) Stritmatter of Trafford; brother of Daniel (Linda) Wykoff and the late Sandra Wykoff; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Dave served in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of Wilkinsburg High School and went on to receive a Bachelors Degree in Industrial Engineering from of the University of Pittsburgh. He built a notable career as a Mortgage Banker for Patriot Lending. As a longtime member of Edgewood Country Club, he was an avid golfer and gin rummy player. Dave was a member of the Churchill-Wilkins Rotary Club and was a die hard fan of University of Pittsburgh sports. Most of all, Dave loved spending time with his family and friends. Friends welcome Monday from 3-7 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service and a presentation of Military Honors will be held at 7 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to a in Dave's name.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019