LASHAR DAVID
On April 10, 2019; beloved husband of Lois (nee Stockdale); devoted father of James David Lashar and his wife Margaret, Janet Lashar, Linda Lashar McShane and her husband Eric, and the late Jeffrey Stephen Lashar; dear grandfather of Sarah, Benjamin, Samuel, Nathaniel, Daniel, Matthew, and Michael; dear brother of Sara Lashar Hill. Memorial service was held Saturday, April 13, 1:30 p.m., at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, in Timonium, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The at www.alz.org
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019