STOAKES DAVID LEE
On Saturday, November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce Stoakes; loving father of Michael David Stoakes; brother of Dorothy Tice and the late Jim Stoakes; grandfather of Hope Elizabeth Stoakes; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday, 4-8 at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Wednesday, 10 a.m. Burial in St. Ignatius Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019