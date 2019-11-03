Home

More Obituaries for DAVID STOAKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID LEE STOAKES

DAVID LEE STOAKES Obituary
STOAKES DAVID LEE

On Saturday, November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce Stoakes; loving father of Michael David Stoakes; brother of Dorothy Tice and the late Jim Stoakes; grandfather of Hope Elizabeth Stoakes; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday, 4-8 at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Wednesday, 10 a.m. Burial in St. Ignatius Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
