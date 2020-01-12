Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID KRIVANEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID LEO KRIVANEK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID LEO KRIVANEK Obituary
KRIVANEK DAVID LEO

Age 35, of Scott Twp., on January 8, 2020.  Beloved husband for four and a half years of Shauna (McDaniel) Krivanek; cherished son of Marion (Jack) Sears and Stephen (Kelly) Krivanek; loving brother of William Krivanek, Michael Sears, Rebecca Krivanek, Rachel Krivanek, and three step siblings; son-in-law of Lance (Barbara) McDaniel and Stacey Fusco;  brother-in-law of Owen and Tate Southerland, Robert Zeitlman and Alexandra (Brandyn) Young; he also leaves behind his beloved cats Sheldon and Penny.  David was a graduate of Chartiers Valley High School and an employee of Steamfitters Local Union #449.  He was a Corvette enthusiast, he loved to drive fast; and he made many memories traveling with Shauna.   Family and friends received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333).  Prayers will be offered immediately following at 8 PM.  In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Random Acts of Kindness in Memory of David.  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -