Age 35, of Scott Twp., on January 8, 2020. Beloved husband for four and a half years of Shauna (McDaniel) Krivanek; cherished son of Marion (Jack) Sears and Stephen (Kelly) Krivanek; loving brother of William Krivanek, Michael Sears, Rebecca Krivanek, Rachel Krivanek, and three step siblings; son-in-law of Lance (Barbara) McDaniel and Stacey Fusco; brother-in-law of Owen and Tate Southerland, Robert Zeitlman and Alexandra (Brandyn) Young; he also leaves behind his beloved cats Sheldon and Penny. David was a graduate of Chartiers Valley High School and an employee of Steamfitters Local Union #449. He was a Corvette enthusiast, he loved to drive fast; and he made many memories traveling with Shauna. Family and friends received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). Prayers will be offered immediately following at 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Random Acts of Kindness in Memory of David. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020