DAVID LOUIS SCHMIDT

DAVID LOUIS SCHMIDT Obituary
SCHMIDT DAVID LOUIS

It is with deepest sadness we announce the passing of David Louis Schmidt of Crafton, formally of Bethel Park. David was a Hair Stylist in the greater South Hills area for several years. He is survived by his long-term life partner Raymond Horn and their dog Snickers. He is also survived by his mother Lois Jean, brother Bobby (Rose), sister Debbie, nieces Rossie, Brianne, Desiree and nephew Bryan. He will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a very extended family of friends. He will be remembered as a loyal man with a dynamic personality as his eyes alone could lighten any spirit. A family Mass will be held as well as a Life Celebration for all, and will be announced in the near future. Arrangements are entrusted to YOUNG FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, (724) 947-2049 www.youngfhinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019
