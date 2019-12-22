|
SCHMIDT DAVID LOUIS
It is with deepest sadness we announce the passing of David Louis Schmidt of Crafton, formerly of Bethel Park. David was a Hair Stylist in the greater South Hills for many years. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert F. Schmidt, Sr. He is survived by his long-term life partner, Raymond Horn; and their dog, Snickers. He is also survived by his mother, Lois Jean; brother, Bobby (Rose); sister, Debbie; nephews and nieces, Robbie, Brianne, Bryan and Desirie. He will also be missed my many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a very extended family of friends. David will be remembered as a loyal man with a dynamic personality as his eyes alone could lighten any spirit. A family mass will be held as well as a Life Celebration for all and will be announced in the near future.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019