BRICK DAVID M.
Age 79, of Hampton Twp., on Feb. 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia S. Brick. Loving father of Gail Sibert (William), Janice Brick, Aimee Douglass (Daniel) and Matthew Brick (Jill). Grandfather of Elijah, Madeleine, Emma, Lilianna, Charlotte and Luca. Brother of Daniel Brick and the late Carl, Earl, Paul and Leroy Brick. Visitation Mon. 6-8 p.m. and Tues. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Wed. 11 a.m. at Nativity Lutheran Church, 4517 Mt. Royal Blvd., Allison Park, PA 15101. Memorials suggested to the church. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019