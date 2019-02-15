DIRLE DAVID M.

Of West Mifflin, on February 12, 2019, age 69, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Son of the late George and Patricia Anne (Flynn) Dirle; beloved husband of 30 years of Fran (Kampe) Dirle; loving father of Michelle (Michael) Stoffer, Leonard (Ann) Chontos, Jennifer (Paul) Peters and Carol Chontos; brother of Tim Dirle, Chris (Diana) Dirle, Scott (Mary Jo) Dirle and the late Richard Dirle; half brother of George Dirle and Patricia Yednak; proud grandfather of Victoria (Cole) Moye, Jacob Stoffer, Matthew Stoffer, Kailey (Justin) Floriolli, Cody (Crystal Rudberg) Chontos and Scott Peters; proud great grandfather of Elizabeth, Benjamin, Aubrie and Jaxon; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. David was a proud Veteran of the Navy serving during the Vietnam War. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Saturday 6-8 p.m. and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Monday, 10 AM at Resurrection Church, West Mifflin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Family Hospice 50 Moffett Street Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

