Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection Church
West Mifflin, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID DIRLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID M. DIRLE


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DAVID M. DIRLE Obituary
DIRLE DAVID M.

Of West Mifflin, on February 12, 2019, age 69, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Son of the late George and Patricia Anne (Flynn) Dirle; beloved husband of 30 years of Fran (Kampe) Dirle; loving father of Michelle (Michael) Stoffer, Leonard (Ann) Chontos, Jennifer (Paul) Peters and Carol Chontos; brother of Tim Dirle, Chris (Diana) Dirle, Scott (Mary Jo) Dirle and the late Richard Dirle; half brother of George Dirle and Patricia Yednak; proud grandfather of Victoria (Cole) Moye, Jacob Stoffer, Matthew Stoffer, Kailey (Justin) Floriolli, Cody (Crystal Rudberg) Chontos and Scott Peters; proud great grandfather of Elizabeth, Benjamin, Aubrie and Jaxon; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. David was a proud Veteran of the Navy serving during the Vietnam War. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Saturday 6-8 p.m. and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Monday, 10 AM at Resurrection Church, West Mifflin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Family Hospice 50 Moffett Street Pittsburgh, PA 15243.


www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.