FULLER DAVID M.
Age 76, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away unexpected on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Loving husband of Barbara Fuller; devoted father of Brandon (Tonya) Jay; beloved grandfather of Brandi Jay and Torri Jay; brother of Janice Ferguson; uncle of Eddie Ferguson, Phil Ferguson, Anita Ferguson, and Marc (Barbara) Ferguson. David is also survived by a host of great-nieces and nephews, other family and friends. Friends received Monday 4-8 p.m. at ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 10940 Frankstown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235, where Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019