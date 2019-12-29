Home

Rose Funeral Home & Cremation Services
10940 Frankstown Rd.
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-241-5415
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Funeral Home & Cremation Services
10940 Frankstown Rd.
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Funeral Home & Cremation Services
10940 Frankstown Rd.
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
FULLER DAVID M.

Age 76, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away unexpected on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Loving husband of Barbara Fuller; devoted father of Brandon (Tonya) Jay; beloved grandfather of Brandi Jay and Torri Jay; brother of Janice Ferguson; uncle of Eddie Ferguson, Phil Ferguson, Anita Ferguson, and Marc (Barbara) Ferguson. David is also survived by a host of great-nieces and nephews, other family and friends. Friends received Monday 4-8 p.m. at ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 10940 Frankstown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235, where Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
