Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church, St. Maria Goretti Parish
On Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Lynn (Bladel) Iseman; loving father of Luke Iseman, Mia (Terry Jungman) Iseman, Scott Iseman, Carla (Tyler McDowell) Iseman, and Adam Iseman; brother of Colleen Salcius, Carla Oberlander, Mary Harris, Robert Iseman, and Maureen (Jim) Broeking; grandfather of Madeline and Drayton McDowell; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Per David's request, there are no public visitations. Mass of Christian Burial in Immaculate Conception Church, St. Maria Goretti Parish on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. Arrangements by SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
