ORLANDO DAVID M.

Shaler High School graduate, died in Bridgeport, West Virginia, on Thursday April 25. 2019, of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), with friends and family at his side. David was a practicing Physician's Assistant for 26 years. He retired from Louis A. Johnson VAMC due to his illness. David is survived by his loving wife, Paige, of 20 years and his 14 year-old son, Julian; mother, Theresa Orlando, of Pittsburgh; brother, Harry Orlando, Jr., of Pittsburgh; brother, Tony Orlando and wife, Sue, of St Petersburg, FL; niece, Nicole Orlando and husband, Dustin Feher; nephews, Anthony and Giovanni Orlando; father and mother-in-law, Carol and James Noce; sister-in-law, Michelle Owen and husband, Christopher; sister-in-law, Karen Sinopoli; and devoted miniature schnauzer, Chelsea. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Orlando; and his infant nephew, Michael Anthony Orlando. Visitation and Vigil on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at All Saints Church, 317 Main St., Bridgeport, WV 26330. Funeral Mass on Saturday May 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to teamgleason.org or to the "Go Fund Me" page established by the VA Family for Julian's college fund.