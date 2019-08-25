|
SHINAVSKI DAVID M.
Age 52, of South Park Twp. and formerly of Elizabeth Twp., passed away surrounded by his family, Thursday, August 22, 2019. David is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Lorraine (Barbara) Shinavski; daughters, Laura and Julie Shinavski; his father, Michael Shinavski; brothers, Michael and Kenneth Shinavski (Darla); father-in-law, Peter J. Barbara; mother-in-law, Nancy Barbara; brothers-in-law, Joseph and Peter Barbara; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Pavol Shinavski. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held at 8 p.m. in JEFFERRSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Daughters College Fund. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019