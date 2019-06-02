EATON DAVID MALCOLM

Age 83, of Chippewa Twp., died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in his residence. Born October 23, 1935 in Bucklow, Sale, Cheshire County, England, he was the son of Albert H. and Josephine (Cowper) Eaton. As a lifelong bicycle racer and cycling enthusiast, Dave sprinted to the final finish line surrounded by all his loving family including his beloved cat, "Ladybird". He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Phyllis (Holland) Eaton; his children, Sara (Anthony) Young of Nassau, NY, Matt (Kathy) Eaton of Chippewa Twp., Jeremy Eaton of Seattle, WA and Sophie Eaton of San Francisco, CA; his grandchildren, Aimee (Billy) Suchocki of Waterford, NY, Jessica Eaton of Columbia, SC, Zachary Gorrell of Chippewa Twp., Brittany (Austin) Elwonger of Cincinnati, OH, Katie Eaton of Chippewa Twp., and Julianna Eaton of San Francisco, CA; and his great-grandchildren, Sacred and Brelon Allen of Columbia, SC and Ella and Aleksandra Suchocki of Waterford, NY. Per David's request, all services were private. Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME, 117 Blackhawk Rd., Chippewa Twp. www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.