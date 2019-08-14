Home

Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 264-6050
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
DAVID KULAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID MARK KULAK


1993 - 2019
DAVID MARK KULAK Obituary
KULAK DAVID MARK

Age 26, of Cedarville, AR, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Van Buren, AR. He was born April 30, 1993, in Pittsburgh, PA. He was employed by Walmart, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his parents, Judith Kulak of New Kensington, PA and Mark Kulak and wife Diane of Cedarville, AR; a sister, Mary Peterson and husband Shawn of New Kensington, PA; a brother, Erich Kulak and wife Megan of Muldrow, OK; stepsister, Teresa Ray and husband Eric; stepsister, Heather Gilmore; three nephews, Bobby, Liam, and Daxsyn; step-nephew, Tristan; and his dog, Jazzy. Friends and family are invited to a memorial gathering on Saturday August 17, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 2:30 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TWP. (1522 Coraopolis Hts. Rd.) Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in honor of David to the National Alliance on Mental Illness or Puppies Behind Bars. 


www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
