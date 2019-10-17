Home

Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Pius X Church, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish
3040 Pioneer Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA
DAVID MAROON ANTHONY

DAVID MAROON ANTHONY Obituary
DAVID MAROON ANTHONY

Age 83, of Brookline, on October 16, 2019. Loving husband of Marlene (Swartzwelder); beloved son of the late Maroon and Josephine (Biancaniello); cherished father of Linda, Marion, Carmella, Hope, Faith, Mary Jo and Maroon; dear brother of Carmella DeVito (Louis); treasured grandfather and great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend of many. No Visitation per his request. Mass Sat. at 9:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, 3040 Pioneer Ave., Pgh., PA 15226. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
