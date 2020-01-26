Home

More Obituaries for DAVID STANCHAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID N. STANCHAK

DAVID N. STANCHAK Obituary
STANCHAK DAVID N.

Peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 23, 2020, David N., age 65, of Crafton. Beloved husband for 37 years of Catherine "Kate" Lageman Stanchak. Loving father of Amanda (Jon) Heshler and grandfather of Josephine and Cooper Heshler. Loving brother of John (Ellen) Stanchak and Heather (John) Woods; also numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 where the funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 a..m. If desired, memorials may be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave., Ste. 1300, Pgh., PA 15222. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
