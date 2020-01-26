|
STANCHAK DAVID N.
Peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 23, 2020, David N., age 65, of Crafton. Beloved husband for 37 years of Catherine "Kate" Lageman Stanchak. Loving father of Amanda (Jon) Heshler and grandfather of Josephine and Cooper Heshler. Loving brother of John (Ellen) Stanchak and Heather (John) Woods; also numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 where the funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 a..m. If desired, memorials may be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave., Ste. 1300, Pgh., PA 15222. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020