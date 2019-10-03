Home

Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
1954 - 2019
Age 65, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, of Bel Air, Maryland, formerly of Pittsburgh. Beloved husband of Deborah McSweeney; devoted father of Matthew McSweeney and his fiance, Adriana Glotz and Mary Herring and her husband, Jonathon; cherished grandfather of Ryan Herring and future grandson; son of Frederick McSweeney and the late Fay McSweeney; brother of Daniel McSweeney and his wife, Bonnie; uncle of Kelsey and Dani McSweeney. Mass of Christian Burial in St. SS. Simon and Jude Church on Saturday at 9 a.m. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Retired Racehorse Project 2976 Solomon's Island, Edgewater, Maryland 21037 or www.retiredracehorseproject.org. Arrangements by SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
