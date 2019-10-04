|
BEGG DAVID P.
Age 74, of Shadyside, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Dave is survived by his wife of 46 years, Noreen Corr Begg; his daughter, Cori Begg Parise and her husband, Dax; and brothers, Robert and Charles. Also survived by grandsons, in-laws, nieces and nephews, and friends. Dave loved good food, fine wine, and traveling the world. He was an amazing husband and the world's best dad. He spoiled his family and friends with incredible meals and thoughtful advice. Dave was a talented writer, a superb storyteller, a Jeopardy-whiz, but most importantly, he was a good man. A celebration of Dave's life will be held at McCABE BROTHER'S FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Saturday, October 5th from 11 a.m. until a remembrance service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sojourner House, 5907 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206, where he was a beloved volunteer, or to the . Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019