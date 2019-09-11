Home

DAVID P. (MOGAN) HUNT

Suddenly on Monday, September 9, 2019. Age 67, of West View. Son of the late Fred and Ellen Hunt. Loving partner of the late Lise Standish-Hunt; beloved father of Pippin Standish; brother of Fred Hunt, Mimi (Bill) Frisco, Nancy Hunt, Karen Schwab, Doug (Toni) Hunt, Deborah Comport, Tim Hunt, Melainie (Jim) Barnhart, Bryan (Jenny) Hunt, Daniel Hunt and the late Alan Hunt. Funeral arrangements by O'BRIEN'S FUNERAL HOME. There will be no visitations, and service will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.obriensfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
