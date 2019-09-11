|
HUNT DAVID P. (MOGAN)
Suddenly on Monday, September 9, 2019. Age 67, of West View. Son of the late Fred and Ellen Hunt. Loving partner of the late Lise Stanish-Hunt; beloved father of Pippin Stanish; brother of Fred Hunt, Mimi (Bill) Frisco, Nancy Hunt, Karen Schwab, Doug (Toni) Hunt, Deborah Comport, Tim Hunt, Melainie (Jim) Barnhart, Bryan (Jenny) Hunt, Daniel Hunt and the late Alan Hunt. Funeral arrangements by O'BRIEN'S FUNERAL HOME. There will be no visitations, and service will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.obriensfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019