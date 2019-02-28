Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 65, of Gibsonia, was called home on February 26, 2019.  Beloved husband for 43 years of Linda Nagel King' cherished father of Julia (Jonathan) Sudetic and Natalie King; proud grandfather of Aidan James Sudetic and Ethan David Sudetic; dear son of Mildred Garland King and the late Paul King; brother-in-law of Dr. Robert (Olga) Nagel, Kathleen (Dan) Everitt, and Keith (Fran) Nagel; son in-law of Betty Rauchser (late Robert) Nagel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Saturday 3-4 p.m., with Memorial Services to follow at 4 p.m., in Gospel Fellowship Church, Pastor Nick Protos officiating. A luncheon reception will follow. A U.S. Navy Veteran, David was a longtime Cardiovascular Perfusionist with several area hospitals and was the Director of Christian Recreation at Gospel Fellowship Church.  He helped coach his girls soccer and basketball with Deer Lakes, enjoyed fishing, tending to his farm and horses, reading and completing crossword puzzles, and was an avid Pens fan.  He will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to Gospel Fellowship Church, Christian Recreation Program, 161 McFann Road, Valencia, PA 16059. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown.  Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
