MOORE DAVID P.
David P. Moore, 61, of Rocky River, OH went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 8th, 2019, surrounded by his family. Dave was born on August 6th, 1958 in Pittsburgh, PA. He is survived by his loving wife, Colleen (nee Duffy); and is the beloved father of Brian (Brooke), Daniel (Alissa) and Dean; and grandfather to Mason, Jackson and a baby boy on the way. He is the dear brother of Patrick (Carol), Mardie Barr (Rob), Anne Givan (Thurman), Chris Balint, and Tim (Karen); a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews; and the son of the late Paul and Marge Moore. Dave had such a passion for family, friends, and life. Once you were his friend, you were a friend for life. He had such a big heart, that was so full of love for everyone and everything around him. He shared his enthusiasm for cooking, sports, classic cars and gardening with those he loved. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, August 14, at St. Christopher Church (20141 Detroit Rd., Rocky River, OH 44116) at 11:00 a.m. Interment Lakewood Park Cemetery, Rocky River. VISITATION WILL BE IN THE McGORRAY-HANNA FUNERAL HOME of WESTLAKE, 25620 CENTER RIDGE RD.(Just west of Columbia) TUESDAY, AUGUST 13 FROM 3-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to The Marfan Foundation, marfan.org; or send to 22 Manhasset Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050. McGorray-Hanna (440) 899-5356 www.mcgorray-hanna.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019