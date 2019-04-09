Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
DAVID P. OEHLING Jr.

DAVID P. OEHLING Jr. Obituary
OEHLING DAVID P., JR.

Age 53, unexpectedly on Saturday, April 6, 2019, of Whitehall, formerly of Moon Township. Beloved husband of 23 years to Rose (Felicion); loving and proud Papa to David V. Oehling; son of Lyn (Charles) Sabo and the late David P. Oehling, Sr.; brother of Kim (Jeff) Fee; uncle of Julian; beloved brother-in-law of the late Vincent R. Felicion; will be missed by his "little girl", Sadie Mae; also survived by many loving family, friends and co-workers.  Dave proudly served the country in the US Air Force and was an employee of Bowser Automotive.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of his blessing service at 8:00 p.m.  Interment will be held at a later date at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
