OEHLING DAVID P., JR.

Age 53, unexpectedly on Saturday, April 6, 2019, of Whitehall, formerly of Moon Township. Beloved husband of 23 years to Rose (Felicion); loving and proud Papa to David V. Oehling; son of Lyn (Charles) Sabo and the late David P. Oehling, Sr.; brother of Kim (Jeff) Fee; uncle of Julian; beloved brother-in-law of the late Vincent R. Felicion; will be missed by his "little girl", Sadie Mae; also survived by many loving family, friends and co-workers. Dave proudly served the country in the US Air Force and was an employee of Bowser Automotive. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of his blessing service at 8:00 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com