Of Whitaker, unexpectedly on March 9, 2019, age 47. Beloved son of Robert and Barbara (Evans) Rushe; loving and proud father of Jordan Rushe; brother of Tracy Nock and Jeff Rushe; uncle of Marshall and Mitchell Nock; nephew of Jim (Darlene) Evans and Norma (Chuck) Robinson; also survived by the mother of his child, Jessica Matvey. David was a graduate of I.U.P. with a degree in education and was an Eagle Scout. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Wednesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10:00 a.m., St. Rita Church, Munhall.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019