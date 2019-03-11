Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Of Whitaker, unexpectedly on March 9, 2019, age 47.  Beloved son of Robert and Barbara (Evans) Rushe; loving and proud father of Jordan Rushe; brother of Tracy Nock and Jeff Rushe; uncle of Marshall and Mitchell Nock; nephew of Jim (Darlene) Evans and Norma (Chuck) Robinson; also survived by the mother of his child, Jessica Matvey.  David was a graduate of I.U.P. with a degree in education and was an Eagle Scout.  Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Wednesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m.  Funeral Mass Thursday, 10:00 a.m., St. Rita Church, Munhall.   


www.swgfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
