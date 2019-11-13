|
WINTERS DAVID P.
Of Braddock Hills, age 69, unexpectedly on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Dear and cherished companion of Sue Petro. Beloved father of David W. Winters of McKeesport and Kenny Winters of Braddock Hills. Brother of Ken (Julie) Winters of California, Marsha (Steve) Adamsky of Vermont and Edward (Lynn) Winters of East McKeesport. Step-brother of Roger (Karli) Winters of IN and Patrick Jobes of NV. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dave enjoyed taking care of the lawn and flowers at his Braddock Hills home, but mostly delighted in being a staunch and avid fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams. Friends are welcome on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019