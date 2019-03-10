Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
DAVID "DAVE" PAINTER

DAVID "DAVE" PAINTER Obituary
PAINTER DAVID "DAVE"

A native of Pittsburgh, PA, on Friday, March 1, 2019 was the son of the late Thomas Painter and Dorothy Painter. From his wife of 26 years Julie, Dave was a man nobody can replace, at least not in my heart. We've been married for 26 years. Dave was larger than life. He never met a stranger, never complained and would do anything for anyone! He was an avid fisherman, loved to work on his projects and was a member of I.U.O.E. Local 66 his entire life. What we had was not a perfect marriage, but as people say, Dave and I were perfect for each other and we were! In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his brothers, Mike and Bobby Painter. Survivors include his eight children, Christopher Painter (Kym), Stephanie Babeluck (Dave), Timothy Painter (Tamara), Nicole Tutino, Alyson Savage (Donnie), Hayden Worshop (Josh), Candace Painter and Madison Painter; siblings, Terri King, Melinda Winner and Tom Painter; and 12 grandchildren. No visitation. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
