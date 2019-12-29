|
|
PALLADINO DAVID
On Christmas morning, beloved son of late Salvatore snd Dorothy Palladino and brother of late Robert Palladino, transitioned to heaven. Mourning the loss are his adoptive mother, Deborah Sinopoli Bond; brothers, Matthew and Jeremiah Sinopoli; sister, Margaret Jones; and his nieces, Maggie and Luciana Eichhorst. He will be missed by many other family members and friends. Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with a Blessing Service at Noon at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul of the Cross Monastery on the South Side where David volunteered for many years. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019