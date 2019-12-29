Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PALLADINO DAVID

On Christmas morning, beloved son of late Salvatore snd Dorothy Palladino and brother of late Robert Palladino, transitioned to heaven. Mourning the loss are his adoptive mother, Deborah Sinopoli Bond; brothers, Matthew and Jeremiah Sinopoli; sister, Margaret Jones; and his nieces, Maggie and Luciana Eichhorst. He will be missed by many other family members and friends. Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with a Blessing Service at Noon at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul of the Cross Monastery on the South Side where David volunteered for many years. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
